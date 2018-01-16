How to get your winter photos in the Radio Times

As the Countryfile winter special looms, we're giving budding photographers the chance to share their pictures in an upcoming issue of RT

To coincide with a forthcoming Countryfile winter special, we’d like to feature a selection of pictures taken by amateur photographers that capture the beauty of a British wintry scene.

The subject is up to you — snowy landscapes or animals coping with the freezing conditions — just provide us with caption information saying where and when they were taken.

You’ll have to be quick — email a maximum of three photographs (jpg format at 300dpi, max file size 10Mb) to feedback@radiotimes.com (putting Winter Pictures in the subject line) to arrive before 12 noon on Monday 21st January, and we’ll publish the very best.