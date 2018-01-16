Accessibility Links

Eddie Redmayne loves dressing up in new CBeebies Bedtime Story

Mr Robot does too

Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne won over the hearts of children – and indeed parents – across the nation when he made his CBeebies Bedtime Story debut on Christmas Day 2017.

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star is back in the story seat this January to read The Dressing Up Dad by Maudie Smith.

The Dressing Up Dad is, unbelievably, the story of a dad who loves to dress up.

It follows a boy called Danny and his dad who have great fun dressing up together but when Dad becomes an ordinary dad for a day, Danny learns how important it also is to be yourself.

In the brief tease the BBC has released, the actor promises he will be dressing up for the occasion – as will his friend Mr Robot (Christian Slater).

Redmayne’s edition of CBeebies Bedtime Stories will air on Wednesday 24th January at 6.50pm.

