There’s a twist ahead in Celebrity Big Brother’s second eviction

And we know exactly when the next eviction is happening, too

Celebrity Big Brother will be losing two housemates in its next eviction.

Advertisement

It’s been confirmed that the second elimination on CBB will take place on Friday 19th January when not one but two celebrities will be losing their place on the show.

Currently the boys – Wayne Sleep, Shane Lynch, Ginuwine, Andrew Brady, Shane Jenek, John Barnes, Daniel O’Reilly and Jonny Mitchell – have the power in the house. Therefore they will be able to decide who to nominate, although they haven’t yet announced who they’re putting up for eviction.

<section><h2>CBB 2018 | Who should leave the house in the second eviction?</h2></section><section><h2>Amanda Barrie</h2></section><section><h3>Andrew Brady</h3></section><section><h3>Ann Widdecombe</h3></section><section><h3>Ashley James</h3></section><section><h3>Daniel O’Reilly (Dapper Laughs)</h3></section><section><h3>Ginuwine</h3></section><section><h3>Jess Impiazzi</h3></section><section><h3>John Barnes</h3></section><section><h3>Jonny Mitchell</h3></section><section><h3>Maggie Oliver</h3></section><section><h3>Malika Haqq</h3></section><section><h3>Rachel Johnson</h3></section><section><h3>Shane Jenek / Courtney Act</h3></section><section><h3>Shane Lynch</h3></section><section><h3>Wayne Sleep</h3></section>

But who will the boys nominate? Well no surprises for guessing who Wayne has his eye on, after a clip from Monday’s programme showed the dancer getting a telling off from Big Brother for discussing nominations – something that is strictly banned in the house.

Talking in the kitchen, Wayne said about Rachel Johnson: “I’m not talking about nominations but anyway – so, I’ve gone off her again…Anyway she’s aware now, so of course I’m not going to do what I said. But now after the shopping list and the parmesan I’m thinking back again to my original idea.” Oops.

Wayne then had to write out lines on a blackboard that read ‘I must not discuss nominations’.

The first housemate to leave CBB was journalist India Willoughby, who lost out to former Love Island star Jonny Mitchell.

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother airs daily at 9pm on Channel 5