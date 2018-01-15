The first trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale series 2 is as bleak as you’d expect

When we spoke to The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss about what to expect from series two, she simply said: “Wait ’til you see what’s coming. It’s going to get worse, girl. Season two is going to be really dark.”

Judging by the first trailer for series two, things do indeed get “really dark”.

The trailer offers glimpses of the dreaded colonies we only heard about in series one, more institutional torture and many a tear-stained cheek. There are glimmers of hope though, too, as we see the love story between Offred and Nick develop and scenes of protest against the rulers of Gilead.

Given that series one was based on the book by Margaret Atwood, it is hard to know quite what to expect from series two – but here’s what we do know about the return of The Handmaid’s Tale:

Series two will land on Hulu in the US on 25 th April. We can expect it to come to Channel 4 in the UK soon afterwards.

We know that this series will be longer than the first, extending from 10 to 13 episodes.

We’ll be seeing more of Aunt Lydia’s backstory, as teased by showrunner Bruce Miller in a New York Times interview last year.

Hulu has also said that series two will be shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead.

Will she finally make it to Canada? We’ll soon find out…