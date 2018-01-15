The Coronation: Twitter watched in glee as the Queen handled her jewels

In The Coronation, our Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II gave her version of the day in 1953 that made her monarch. And all Twitter wanted to do was make jokes about how the Queen handled her crown.

During the interview with Alastair Bruce, assistants wearing white gloves carefully placed the headpiece in front of the Queen, who prodded the “heavy” headpiece before jostling the crown.

The nation gasps in horror as The Queen manhandles The Queen jostles with The Crown #TheCoronation pic.twitter.com/0CVtjPVdoO — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) January 14, 2018

And viewers were captivated by her forthright manner…

The queen grabs the Crown like I grab for biscuits. #TheCoronation pic.twitter.com/LeR1hBh6to — Siobhan Pipa (@siobhanpipa) January 14, 2018

Can I ask that the crown is moved closer to the Queen? *Queen grabs it, throws it across the table* my crown, my rules #TheCoronation — catherine marsh (@boogieshoe) January 14, 2018

I love how everyone else is handling this crown with such immense care and the Queen is like .. #TheCoronation pic.twitter.com/KpmXMkowMi — Becca (@typeonederful92) January 14, 2018

I love that everyone on #TheCoronation is treating the Crown Jewels with such care and reverence, with special gloves and everything. And then The Queen's just picking at it and shaking it about and tapping on the metal. — Dominic Johnson (@dgwjohnson) January 14, 2018

Viewers were also impressed by the regent’s no-nonsense sense of humour. After being told that the jewels were hidden in a biscuit tin during World War II, EIIR seemed unimpressed. She wondered whether the courtier who hid them had shared the secret with anyone else.

“‘He might have died in the middle,” she noted, as upper-lips across the country stiffened in respect.

And the sass continued…

The Queen is actually making me laugh out loud.

Interviewer: “what did the children do during #TheCoronation?”

HM: “No idea. I wasn’t there”

She really is the nations granny pic.twitter.com/sZ0zYdH11p — Louisa Compton (@louisa_compton) January 14, 2018

The Queen is being as blunt as ever as she watches her Coronation back on video for the first time #TheCoronation pic.twitter.com/Fu4lyVk58U — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) January 14, 2018

The Queen is hilarious. Such a dry sense of humour. #TheCoronation — Sean (@seanjgeddes) January 14, 2018

Overall, she came across to many as warm and brilliantly down to earth…

Rarely do we hear the Queen speak informally. She should do it more often as she comes across as a normal person, only with a little more jewellary and a bigger house than most😂 #TheCoronation — Ryan (@Clarkiee) January 14, 2018

I wish there was more TV with the queen talking and acting like a normal human being, she's actually quite charming. #TheCoronation — Simon the Sighman (@Simonjenkin) January 14, 2018

The Queen is so quick witted and so down to earth it's quite unexpected, but so wonderful, and I actually love her more for it. #TheCoronation — Becky (@RRebekah_) January 14, 2018

God bless, ya, Liz.