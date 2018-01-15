Is Cosmos on Netflix?

Since 2014, science and documentary fans have had a chance to explore a new series about the nature of space and time. A series that has won no fewer than 4 primetime Emmys, including “Best Reality Series”.

Advertisement

Based on the original 1980s documentary series, Cosmos: A Personal Voyage, the new show stars Neil deGrasse Tyson, an astrophysicist, who takes the place of original host, Carl Sagan, as presenter of the show.

Seth MacFarlane has swapped comedy for science as producer of the series that has episodes that run at around 45 minutes and explain complicated concepts like how stars work, the evolution of our thought on DNA, and different theories about light.

Advertisement

The entire 13 episode first series is available to watch on Amazon Instant Video. It is also available on Netflix in the UK but viewers have a lot of time and space between them and their next glimpse across the galaxy. The next series, Cosmos: Possible World is set to return to Fox and National Geographic channels in spring 2019.