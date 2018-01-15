Is Breaking Bad on Netflix?

Since 2008, Breaking Bad has become a cult sensation, watched by millions of people around the world. In 2013, it even entered the Guinness World Records as the most critically acclaimed show of all time.

The crime drama tells the story of Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, who swaps chemistry teaching for making and selling methamphetamine with his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), when a terminal lung cancer diagnosis means that he needs to make a lot of money, fast, to secure his family’s future.

Originally broadcast by AMC, an American premium cable network, the show is still available to stream to subscribers on its website and apps in the US.

And yes, all 62 episodes are available on Netflix in the UK, along with the spin-off talk show Talking Bad and prequel Better Call Saul which follows the fortunes of lawyer Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, in the years running up to the events of Breaking Bad. Enough to get you through a rainy day, then.