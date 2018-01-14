TV presenter Donna Air joins Dancing on Ice line-up

Actor and presenter Donna Air will be among the celebs donning their skates for the new series of Dancing On Ice. But where do you know her from?

Donna rose to prominence in 1992 on BBC children’s drama Byker Grove alongside – yep – Ant and Dec, before transitioning to TV presenting on The Big Breakfast and MTV Select.

More recently, the 38-year-old Geordie socialite has dated James Middleton, brother to Pippa and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, no less.

Speaking after her being unveiled, Donna said: “It is absolutely terrifying. It’s exciting though, it’s looking like it’s going to be a great series…

“It’s really difficult. Apparently my posture’s terrible so I’ve got to work on that. I need to build more core strength. My daughter’s like ‘oh no, mum you’re going to be so embarrassing’.”

Dancing on Ice is returning to ITV early after a three-year hiatus: the show was last on the air in 2014. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be hosting after fronting DOI for six years between 2006 and 2011.

Dancing On Ice is on Sunday nights on ITV from 7th January