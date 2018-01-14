Did the right person leave Dancing on Ice this weekend?

The first skater has been given their marching orders, but did they deserve to be frozen out of the competition? We want to know what YOU think

Well, it’s official. Candice Brown has become the first person to leave Dancing on Ice 2018.

After a tough fortnight on the ice for the newcomers, Great British Bake Off 2016 winner Candice (who found herself at the bottom of the leaderboard in week one) and singer Lemar (who was in the middle of the pack before the public vote) had to go head to head in the first skate off of the series.

The decision about who to save fell to the judges, who had the deciding vote. Jason Gardiner voted to save Candice, as did Ashley Banjo, while Jan Torvill chose to save Lemar. Head judge Christopher Dean had the final say: he chose to save Lemar, citing the popstar’s skating ability as his reason for choosing to keep him in the competition.

But did Candice deserve to be frozen out at the first hurdle? Cast your vote below and have your say…