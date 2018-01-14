Dancing on Ice scores: who came top of the leaderboard this week?
We reveal what scores the judges gave the Dancing on Ice celebrities each Sunday night
Twelve celebrities started their Dancing on Ice journey, but there can only be one winner.
Although gaining viewers’ votes is half the battle, the celebrity skaters also have to impress Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the ice panel if they want to avoid the skate-off and stay in the competition.
But who topped the judges’ leaderboard each week and who was left languishing at the bottom?
Here are the scoreboards from each week:
Week 1 – no elimination
1. Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer – 20.5
2. Kem Cetinay and Alex Murphy – 20.5
3. Perri Shakes-Drayton and Hamish Gaman – 20.0
4. Antony Cotton and Brandee Malto – 15.5
5. Stephanie Waring and Sylvain Longchambon – 14.5
6. Candice Brown and Matt Evers – 13.0
Week 2 – no elimination
1. Alex Beresford and Brianne Delcourt – TBC
2. Brooke Vincent and Matej Silecky – TBC
3. Cheryl Baker and Daniel Whiston – TBC
4. Donna Air and Mark Hanretty – TBC
5. Lemar and Melody Le Moal – TBC
6. Max Evans and Ale Izquierdo – TBC
Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV