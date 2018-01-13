Everything you need to know about the near-future thriller from the writer of Luther

Hard Sun is a new, apocalyptic crime drama on the BBC. Here’s how to watch it, what to expect and who’s in the cast…

What time is Hard Sun on TV?

Hard Sun begins on Saturday 13th January at 9:35pm on BBC1.

What can we expect?

If you need your wintry Saturday nights cheering up, for heaven’s sake don’t turn to Hard Sun. It’s impressively and relentlessly grim.

Apart from the premise that two damaged detectives have stumbled on a secret Government file about impending apocalypse – hardly a pick-me-up in itself – there are downbeat story arcs about mistrust, mental illness and betrayal. And all that is trumped tonight by a case-of-the-week where a couple who run a PR firm are killed in their house by a bearded man with a hammer.

The case features a fine cameo by Christine Bottomley as a mum with an angry ex, the kind of storyline that writer Neil Cross (of Luther fame) knows how to give a real saw-toothed edge. The result is properly nasty melodrama – meat cleavers, shotguns, the lot – but gripping, too.

Review by David Butcher

Who is in the cast?

Model and actress Agyness Deyn and Cloud Atlas star Jim Sturgess lead the drama, with support from Luther’s Nikki Amuka-Bird. You can see more details about the cast and characters here.

Is it violent?

In the latest issue of Radio Times, TV writer David Butcher warns: “the pre-title opening scene where Agyness Deyn’s character is attacked in her house is really nasty”. Perhaps not one for the faint of heart.

Is there a Hard Sun trailer?

Oh, yes…