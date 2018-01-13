Accessibility Links

Twenty-something duo shock The Voice UK audience with unexpected operatic performance

Emily Bennett, 25, and Sophie Roland, 26, wowed the judges with a rendition of The Flower Duet by Lakmé

Two young singers brought the house down with an unexpected performance of Lakmé’s Flower Duet on The Voice UK on Saturday night.

26-year-old Chester native Sophie Roland and her singing partner, 25-year-old Londoner Emily Bennett, took to the stage at the blind auditions in the hopes of earning a spot in the next round by impressing judges will.i.am, Olly Murs, Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson.

And while almost everyone in the audience was expecting a rendition of a pop hit, they went in the opposite direction with a bit of classic opera, resulting in a flutter of gasps. The whole thing was reminiscent of Susan Boyle’s unexpectedly brilliant Britain’s Got Talent audition.

Check out Anna Netrebko and Elina Garanca’s rendition of the song below.

Here’s hoping this duo do a SuBo and go all the way.

The Voice UK airs on Saturdays on ITV. 

The Voice UK

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

