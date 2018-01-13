Twenty-something duo shock The Voice UK audience with unexpected operatic performance

Emily Bennett, 25, and Sophie Roland, 26, wowed the judges with a rendition of The Flower Duet by Lakmé

Two young singers brought the house down with an unexpected performance of Lakmé’s Flower Duet on The Voice UK on Saturday night.

26-year-old Chester native Sophie Roland and her singing partner, 25-year-old Londoner Emily Bennett, took to the stage at the blind auditions in the hopes of earning a spot in the next round by impressing judges will.i.am, Olly Murs, Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson.

And while almost everyone in the audience was expecting a rendition of a pop hit, they went in the opposite direction with a bit of classic opera, resulting in a flutter of gasps. The whole thing was reminiscent of Susan Boyle’s unexpectedly brilliant Britain’s Got Talent audition.

Here’s hoping this duo do a SuBo and go all the way.

The Voice UK airs on Saturdays on ITV.