Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Konnie Huq: why the 1990s were an iconic era for Kids TV

Konnie Huq: why the 1990s were an iconic era for Kids TV

The former Blue Peter presenter explains why the pre-internet decade produced the best children's shows on the box

Getty, TL

The 90s was a great era for kids’ TV. We had got to the point where the presenters were more like your equals or peers, as opposed to teachers imparting their wisdom and educating you. More regional accents and backgrounds than ever before were paving the way for more acceptance among the young.

Advertisement

This also led to important strides such as the employment of presenters with disabilities and programmes embracing children with special needs.

Children’s telly has often led the way in matters of equality, with grown-up TV playing catch-up. Kids’ television was getting cheekier in many ways, too, with more anarchic offerings becoming part of the norm.

The digital switchover had not yet occurred, which also had many implications for kids’ telly. Budgets for UK kids’ programming were often bigger, which boosted content and quality.

Although there were dedicated non-terrestrial children’s channels, there was a lot less on offer back then and, with less YouTube/social-media content vying for attention, programming felt less “diluted”.

It was an era that embraced both a little bit of the straightness and discipline of yesteryear and also the progressiveness and choice of today. The best of all worlds.

Advertisement

By Konnie Huq

Tags

All about Blue Peter

Getty, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

John Noakes (BBC, EH)

Blue Peter is named the greatest children’s TV show of all time

141585.009535bf-486c-46b7-83eb-ece252f8251f

Harry Potter at 20: JK Rowling joins fans in celebrating two decades of magic

Teletubs BBC Pics, Blue Peter logo BBC pics, Clangers screengrab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLLNy0-8LNg, SMTV screengrab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIQHME1sLbM&feature=youtu.be&t=5m24s, Chuckle Brothers Getty TL

The 50 greatest children’s TV Shows of all time

(Screenshot, BA)

The best feel-good movies on Netflix UK to help you through January

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more