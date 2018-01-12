Accessibility Links

When are the Brits nominations announced? Everything you need to know about The Brits are Coming

Your guide to the special live show where Paloma Faith, Clean Bandit, J Hus and Liam Payne will perform

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0697 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Liam Payne performs "Strip That Down" on June 21, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Getty, TL

With The Brits only a month away, the awards ceremony needs a list of illustrious and breakthrough musical nominees. And this is due to be announced on special live show The Brits are Coming this weekend.

When is The Brits are Coming on TV?

The hour shows starts 5.45pm, Saturday 13th January.

Who is hosting?

Emma Willis is once again your host as the nominations for the 2018 Brit Awards are revealed.

What can we expect?

To relieve the monotony of Willis repeatedly reading “Ed Sheeran” off a piece of paper, there’ll be performances from some other, lesser artists who hope to pick up an award themselves. Indeed, there’s one who already has, in the shape of the previously announced Critics’ Choice winner, R&B singer Jorja Smith.

She’s joined by Paloma Faith, a winner in 2015 who scored her first number one album in November; phenomenally successful single specialists Clean Bandit; 2017 breakthrough act J Hus; and Liam Payne, whose post-One Direction solo career got off to a lucrative start last year.  

Review by Jack Seale

When are The Brit main awards?

The main awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday 21 February at the O2, London

