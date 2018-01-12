Everything you need to know about the new BBC game show

Wedding Day Winners, a game show in which couples compete for a chance to win a televised wedding and a dream honeymoon, begins on the BBC on Saturday evening. Here’s how to watch it, what to expect and who is presenting…

What time is Wedding Day Winners on TV?

Wedding Day Winners begins on Saturday 13th January at 7:25pm on BBC1.

What can we expect?

This game show-cum wedding programme takes two happy couples (who will hopefully still be happy after taking part in this show) and puts them to the test in challenges, stunts and “hilarious physical games” (groan).

It’s not only the betrothed pairs but also their families who go head to head for the chance to win a dream honeymoon and a ceremony that will be “broadcast to the nation”.

This episode sees Tim and Chris from Leicestershire compete against Richard and Kelly from Northern Ireland for the chance to win a televised wedding and a dream honeymoon. Celebrity wedding guests include Kelly Brook, Chris Hollins, JB Gill, Rosemary Shrager, Ben Hanlin and Tom Allen.

Who presents the series?

Daytime TV legend Lorraine Kelly and comedian/presenter Rob Beckett will be your hosts for Wedding Day Winners.

Is there a Wedding Day Winners trailer?

Yep – check it out below.