Everything you need to know about the return of The Voice, featuring new coach Olly Murs

The Voice UK returns to our screens this Saturday night with the first round of blind auditions. Here’s how to watch it, what to expect and who is coaching this series…

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The singing contest continues on Saturday 13th January at 8pm on ITV.

What can we expect?

Although last week’s first episode of the series should have been all about newbie Olly Murs, it was actually returning coach Jennifer Hudson who stole the show. With her impromptu performances, fast quips and even doing a whip-round in the audience to raise money for charity, the episode felt less like The Voice UK and more like The J-Hud Show. Which actually was no bad thing at all.

Tonight the blind auditions continue as the coaches resume their search for talented singers, although whether anyone will be able to make as big an impression as 16-year-old Donel Mangena’s dancing grandma remains to be seen.

Who are the judges?

The aforementioned Murs joins Voice veterans will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones, and American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, who impressed last year.

Is there a The Voice UK series 7 trailer?

Yep, check it out below.