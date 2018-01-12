The Voice UK contestant Jacob Simpson is already in a signed band

The Jacob and Goliath frontman is hoping to impress the judges at the blind auditions

Jacob Simpson, a contestant at the blind auditions on Saturday’s episode of The Voice UK, is in a (relatively) successful band.

The 21-year-old singer has plenty of experience playing to a live audience: in 2014, he and his band Jacob and Goliath performed at the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London, taking to the stage after indie rockers Wheatus (of “Teenage Dirtbag” fame).

The group released a 3-song EP on Manchester-based indie label LAB Records in June 2014, and a single, Long Ago, in October 2016. They went dark for a year and a bit after that, but recently resurfaced with a new tune – presumably to take advantage of the publicity The Voice UK will – ahead of Jacob’s performance.

Check out their new song, Blessings, below.

Blessings It's been a while…This is a new song called "Blessings". I hope you like it. Keep your eyes peeled for this Weekend… x Posted by Jacob & Goliath on Thursday, January 11, 2018

But for now, it appears the lead singer has his heart set on superstardom. That’s all well and good, but what will happen to poor Goliath if he makes it through to the next round of the competition?

The Voice UK airs on Saturdays on ITV.