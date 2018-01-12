Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
The Voice UK contestant Jacob Simpson is already in a signed band

The Voice UK contestant Jacob Simpson is already in a signed band

The Jacob and Goliath frontman is hoping to impress the judges at the blind auditions

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 21.30 Friday 12th January 2018 From ITV Studios The Voice UK: SR2: Ep2 on ITV Pictured: Jacob Smith performs. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Jacob Simpson, a contestant at the blind auditions on Saturday’s episode of The Voice UK, is in a (relatively) successful band.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old singer has plenty of experience playing to a live audience: in 2014, he and his band Jacob and Goliath performed at the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London, taking to the stage after indie rockers Wheatus (of “Teenage Dirtbag” fame).

The group released a 3-song EP on Manchester-based indie label LAB Records in June 2014, and a single, Long Ago, in October 2016. They went dark for a year and a bit after that, but recently resurfaced with a new tune – presumably to take advantage of the publicity The Voice UK will – ahead of Jacob’s performance.

Check out their new song, Blessings, below.

Blessings

It's been a while…This is a new song called "Blessings". I hope you like it. Keep your eyes peeled for this Weekend… x

Posted by Jacob & Goliath on Thursday, January 11, 2018

But for now, it appears the lead singer has his heart set on superstardom. That’s all well and good, but what will happen to poor Goliath if he makes it through to the next round of the competition?

Advertisement

The Voice UK airs on Saturdays on ITV.

Tags

All about The Voice UK

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 21.30 Friday 12th January 2018 From ITV Studios The Voice UK: SR2: Ep2 on ITV Pictured: Jacob Smith performs. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Seal and Oprah Winfrey (Getty, EH)

Seal says Oprah Winfrey has been “part of the problem for decades” following sexual harassment speech

Dara O Briain (Getty, MH)

How to buy tickets for Dara Ó Briain’s Voice of Reason live tour

Little Mix (Getty, MH)

How to buy tickets to Little Mix The Summer Hits Tour 2018

FRIENDS -- "The One with the Football" Episode 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani -- Photo by: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank (BA)

Unagi? The 15 funniest Friends episodes on Netflix, ranked

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more