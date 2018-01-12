Accessibility Links

Jennifer Lopez to guest star on Will & Grace in dual role

J-Lo is returning to the show after her first guest appearance in 2004

Jennifer Lopez is set to guest-star in a forthcoming episode of Will & Grace.

The singer-actress will appear in a dual role, both as herself and as her character from NBC crime series Shades of Blue: Detective Harlee Santos.

Lopez previously guested in the show as herself back in 2004.

Her appearance in this year’s Will & Grace revival series was revealed on Twitter, with a photo of J-Lo with actors Sean Hayes, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally.

Lopez also posted a photo on Instagram…

The revival series launched in the UK on Channel 5 earlier this month, 12 years after the original, Emmy-winning sitcom last aired.

Set in New York, the show focuses on the relationship between best friends Will Truman (Eric McCormack), a gay lawyer, and Grace Adler (Messing), a straight interior designer. Mullally plays Grace’s assistant Karen Walker and Hayes stars as Will’s best friend Jack McFarland.

Jennifer Lopez (Getty, EH)
