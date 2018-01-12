Celebrity Big Brother fans are pretty adamant about who should be evicted tonight

The CBB fans have spoken and they're very eager to see one contestant get their marching orders this Friday night

Celebrity Big Brother’s first live eviction takes place this evening and fans of the series are eager to see India Willoughby get her marching orders.

More than 2,200 readers voted in a RadioTimes.com poll which asked to select the housemate they’d most like to see leave. They were given the option to choose from all 16 celebrities – including those granted immunity from the first eviction – and 68% said Willoughby would be their first pick to leave the series, followed by former politician Ann Widdecombe and Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell, who both secured 6% of the vote.

The result comes at the end of a turbulent week for the transgender broadcaster, who had a massive row about drag queens with former Apprentice candidate Andrew Brady. Shane Jenek – aka Courtney Act – gave Brady a drag queen makeover, which upset Willoughby.

Over 1,200 CBB fans responded to a poll asking them whether they were ‘Team India’ or ‘Team Andrew’ after the fight, broadcast on Monday evening, and 99.1% of people said that they were on Andrew’s side in the argument with just 0.9% opting to back India.

Willoughby then found herself up for eviction, alongside Mitchell.

The viewing public are voting to SAVE their favourite person in the first eviction, rather than voting to kick someone out, so the result could swing either way. Jonny caused his own fair share of controversy on Love Island last summer, so there’s still a chance that he could fail to secure the votes needed to keep him in the house.

Who goes? You decide. And you’ll find out some time before 10pm this evening.

Celebrity Big Brother continues with the first live eviction on Channel 5 on Friday January 12 th at 9pm