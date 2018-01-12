Big Brother contestant reported dead… is actually alive

Despite numerous reports on Friday that she had died under mysterious circumstances, former Big Brother contestant Rebekah Shelton is actually alive and well.

A tweet posted in the early hours of this morning, and purporting to be on behalf of the transgender star’s family, claimed that Shelton had died.

“We’re sorry to inform everyone of the sad news that our wonderful and lovely Rebekah died unexpectedly on Wednesday night,” it said. “We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

But after deleting the message, the 32-year-old uploaded a video pleading “Please stop spreading this news! My lawyer is already working on this and this person who wants to spoil my happiness is going to pay for it!”

I’m not dead!!!!!! Please stop spreading this news!!!!! My lawyer is already working on this and this person who wants to spoil my happiness is going to pay for it!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6PEzjjEGye — Rebekah Shelton (@MissRShelton) January 12, 2018

Big Brother fans will remember Shelton as Rodrigo Lopes, her name during the 2009 series of the reality show before she underwent gender re-assignment.

Speaking in the video, Shelton said “I’ve been through hell today because someone used my Twitter account to write that stupid status about me. This person can’t accept the fact that I’m happy, that I overcame all my problems and that I’m finally living my life happily.

“I’m on holiday, I’m in Arabia, and I’m not dead.”