Miranda Hart says rumours that BBC sitcom is coming back are “not true”

Miranda Hart has said that a fourth series of her hit BBC sitcom is definitely not happening.

Reports online had suggested that comedy Miranda would be returning for a brand new series this year.

However the writer, comedian and actress responded to the news on Twitter by simply saying the story was “not true”.

She then went on to expand, stating that she didn’t know where the news had come from and that after marrying Gary (Tom Ellis), Miranda was “still on honeymoon”.

To confirm re The Sun, I don’t know where it came from that there’s a new series of Miranda. I write & play her & she’s still on honeymoon! — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) January 11, 2018

In another tweet, Hart did say that she had “thought about” bringing the hugely successful show back, “but that’s all”.

She also responded to reports that she had to withdraw from other projects such as presenting the revamped Generation Game due to illness, saying: “How many times – wasn’t ill was busy elsewhere.”

The series, which also starred Sally Phillips, Sarah Hadland and Patricia Hodge, ended in 2015 after three series and two specials, with the last on-screen moments seeing Miranda addressing the audience saying: “I don’t know when and if I’ll see you again”.

One thing’s for sure – we need to find out what happened next for Gary and Miranda…