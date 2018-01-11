Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who earring might be hiding some secrets

A new picture of the Thirteenth Doctor gives us a better look at her new accessory

As Doctor Who’s first female Doctor, actor Jodie Whittaker is blazing all sorts of trails in the BBC sci-fi series – including her choice of accessories.

The Thirteenth Doctor it seems will become the first incarnation of the Time Lord to wear earrings, with a new picture released by the BBC providing us with a better look at the Doctor’s new bling.

The jewellery seems to have some interesting designs included in it. At the top, it’s now clear that the earring includes a cluster of stars, which seems supremely appropriate for a space-travelling alien.

Some fans are already theorising that the number of stars (admittedly, hard to make out in the shared picture) might add up to seven, possibly making reference to the real-life Pleaides cluster of stars in the constellation of Taurus – also known as the Seven Sisters.

Alternatively, you know, they might just be some cool stars. We doesn’t love stars?

The earring (which loops round the back of Whittaker’s ear in a pleasingly piratical way) also appears to include another design on the lobe which is a little harder to make out – it could be a handshake, or it could be a bird, mermaid or some other creature.

Questions about exactly where the Doctor picks up her new earring, whether it has some special purpose or whether, you know, she just thought it looked nice, remain, but hopefully we’ll learn more about this (and other, non-jewellery elements of Whittaker’s first series) in the coming weeks and months.

For now we’re loving the thought and care that’s clearly gone into every aspect of the Thirteenth Doctor’s costume. Cosplayers of the world had better be paying attention…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn