New Doctor Who photos offer fresh glimpse at Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor costume

New Doctor Who photos offer fresh glimpse at Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor costume

New pictures have emerged of the eagerly-anticipated new Time Lord - and she's looking a little different this time – UPDATED

(BBC/Instagram, JG)

A few months ago, the first look at Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who costume was revealed and it’s fair to say there was a lot to digest in it.

But it wasn’t until later that we learned one crucial detail wasn’t as it seemed, with the new Thirteenth Doctor’s coat actually a shade of light blue rather than the brown or beige it appears in the official photo.

Now, new photos of the current Time Lord’s outfit have emerged that show Whittaker in all her glory – and as rumoured, her coat IS blue after all.

The first new shot came from Doctor Who Magazine’s cover interview with Whittaker, with the BBC sharing another shot of the new star later in January.

Looking to the future…
#DoctorWho

A post shared by Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) on

Apart from the coat confirmation, there’s not much to glean from these photos, but it’s another step forward in the exciting march towards Whittaker’s first Doctor Who series this autumn. We can hardly wait to see her in action.

Doctor Who Magazine’s latest issue will be on sale from Thursday 11th January, and will include interviews with Jodie Whittaker and new showrunner Chris Chibnall

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker (and her ear) in Doctor Who
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

