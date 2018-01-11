Accessibility Links

These are the first housemates nominated for eviction in Celebrity Big Brother 2018

Five of the celebs have already won immunity, but who will be the first to leave Channel 5's Big Brother house?

India Willoughby on Celebrity Big Brother 2018

India Willoughby and Jonny Mitchell are the first stars nominated for eviction in Celebrity Big Brother.

The first eviction will take place on Friday 12th January, with the female celebrities revealing during Tuesday’s episode their nominations for who they want to leave the house.

Malika nominated Andrew Brady and Ann Widdecombe, while Rachel Johnson nominated India Willoughby and Jonny Mitchell. Ashley James, Amanda Barrie and Maggie Oliver also chose to nominate India and Jonny.

Meanwhile Jess Impiazzi nominated Ann and India, while Ann nominated India and Andrew. Lastly, India nominated Ann and Ginuwine.

Celebrity Big Brother 2018
Celebrity Big Brother 2018 (Channel 5)

The first celebrity will be leaving the house ten days after the series launched with an all-female line-up to celebrate the centenary of women’s suffrage, with celebrities including journalist Rachel Johnson and former Made in Chelsea star Ashley James.

Eight men, including former footballer John Barnes and Boyzone’s Shane Lynch, entered the house just three days later.

Presenter Emma Willis entered the house for the face-to-face nominations, with the women having to leave the pictures of the two people they wanted to nominate in a gold envelope.

Who had immunity from the first eviction?

Five of the celebrities were immune from being voted out of the house. They were:

Who would YOU evict first, given the chance to pick from ALL the housemates? Even those who’ve been given immunity.

Celebrity Big Brother airs daily at 9pm on Channel 5

