What time is Kiri on TV?

Everything you need to know about Jack Thorne’s new challenging drama

After last year’s BAFTA-winning National Treasure, writer Jack Thorne is back with another powerful drama. Here’s when to watch it, who’s in the cast and what to expect…

What time is it on TV?

Kiri begins on Wednesday 10th January at 9pm on Channel 4.

What is it about?

The four-parter is a story about transracial adoption. It centres on Miriam, an experienced yet maverick social worker who is caught up in a police investigation when Kiri, a nine-year-old girl, goes missing on a supervised visit.

Who’s in the cast?

Sarah Lancashire of Happy Valley leads the cast as Miriam. She is joined by Lucian Msamati, Lia Williams, Wunmi Mosaku, Paapa Essiedu and more. Meet the full cast here.

What does Jack Thorne and the cast have to say about the series?

Read our interview with the writer, Sarah Lancashire and Wunmi Mosaku here, where they discuss race, the press and the care professions.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here you go…

Does Thorne have any other series planned?

He is considering writing a series inspired by the Grenfell Tower fire. Read his thoughts on the tragedy and the benefits of dramatising it here.