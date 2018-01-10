What did you think of new Channel 4 drama Kiri?

Sarah Lancashire returns to TV screens as a social worker at the centre of a media storm - but what did YOU think of the new Jack Thorne drama?

She wowed the nation and the Bafta judges with her turn as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley so, naturally, everyone’s been rather excited to see Sarah Lancashire return to our TV screens in Kiri.

Jack Thorne’s new Channel 4 drama centres on the fallout from the abduction of a young black girl during an unsupervised visit with her biological family ahead of her adoption by her white foster parents. Kiri’s trip to her grandparents was set up by foster worker Miriam (Lancashire) who finds herself at the centre of a media circus when the young girl goes missing.

Our reviewer thought Sarah Lancashire gave a “staggering” performance in the opening episode, but do you agree?

We want to know what YOU thought of Kiri – and sharing your opinion on the new drama couldn’t be easier.

First we want to know if you thought the debut episode was good or not? All you have to do is cast a vote below.

<section><h2>Did you think the first episode of Kiri was good?</h2></section><section><h2>Yes - brilliant drama</h2></section><section><h3>No - wasn't a fan</h3></section>

Now we want to know why you liked or disliked Kiri.

Type your review in the box below and be sure to include your name, for example “I thought it was a gripping drama with a great plot” – Ben or “I wasn’t keen, I thought the storyline was too bleak” – Anna

The best reviews will be featured on RadioTimes.com.