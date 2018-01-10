School for Stammerers left a LOT of people in tears

“Inspirational”. “Emotional”. “Incredible”. Those are just a few of the words viewers used to describe Tuesday night’s School for Stammerers, an ITV documentary following those trying to manage a life-changing vocal disability.

The eye-opening show followed six trainees undergoing an intensive speech therapy course, coached by those who had themselves conquered stammering.

Just checking that we're all in tears right? What an incredible journey they've gone on. #SchoolForStammerers pic.twitter.com/fnr0UV27ST — ITV (@ITV) January 9, 2018

And from the moment the six introduced themselves to camera, the audience at home was swept up in a sea of emotions as they realised what stammerers have to deal with every day.

These people are amazing. I’m in tears. Can’t imagine what suffering to this extent is like. They are truly incredible. #SchoolForStammerers — Taylor 🌟 (@tayxjamesx) January 9, 2018

Completely in awe of all of the inspirational #SchoolForStammerers students who were brave enough to tackle a lifelong struggle despite all of the frustration and the probable belief that they couldn’t do it. Amazing courage and determination 👏🏻 💓 — lexie_mac (@MacLexie) January 9, 2018

Didn't expect to be sitting in bed crying my eyes out at people being able to say their names tonight, but here I am 😭 #SchoolForStammerers — charlie (@chaarlitherland) January 9, 2018

#SchoolForStammerers we take for granted and never give a second thought about the ability to hold a conversation. Watching these people really makes you realise how debilitating it must be when you cannot do that. — Carl 🏎 (@carlnorwich) January 9, 2018

What an emotional programme! So sad how people get jobs to avoid talking to others because of their stutter and they get bullied for speaking differently! Such an eye opener, always be kind 💗 #SchoolForStammerers — Ruby Harrison (@ruby_harrison) January 9, 2018

The show also prompted many people who suffer from a stammer to share their story on Twitter, including Educating Yorkshire’s Musharaf Asghar.

I don’t think people actually realise how tough it is having a stammer. The smallest of things are so difficult for us. Nice to see stammering has come a long way on from myself being on Educating Yorkshire #schoolforstammerers — Mushy (@MusharafAsghar) January 9, 2018

Please watch this and think before you judge, ridicule or laugh at a person with a stammer. It may not be seen as a disability, but it can be truly disabling in life. I’ve had a stammer all my life but luckily have grown to control it. Life changing #SchoolForStammerers — Mark Hamilton (@Redhammy71) January 9, 2018

I’ve had a stammer since the age of 4. I’ve been hung up on the Phone as I couldn’t get name out!ive been for job interviews and have been judged on n my voice.

I taught myself how to speak as I knew it was down to me. I’m not ashamed!! #mentaltoughness #BPD #SchoolForStammerers — My fight against Mental Health Stigma (@me_bpd) January 9, 2018

As a stammerer, When in conversation with someone & to have someone speak for you is just as hurtful as someone bullying you for not being able to speak. Please give us time for us to say what we want in our own time. #SchoolForStammerers — Grant (@SnowAndBeach) January 9, 2018

However, many agreed that the doc had gone a long way to raising awareness and improving understanding of the condition.

#SchoolForStammerers has done amazing things for stammering awareness today. Well done to all involved. — Adam Black (@adam_black23) January 9, 2018

Excellent programme on stammering. Well done to those who took part. Hopefully it will provide greater understanding on this subject and give confidence to all of us affected by it #SchoolForStammerers — Danny Kennedy (@DKennedy_UUP) January 9, 2018

If you didn’t catch it, School for Stammerers is available to watch now on the ITV Hub