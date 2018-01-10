Meet the cast of Kiri

BAFTA-winning writer Jack Thorne is back with another dark drama that deals with challenging and poignant subject matter.

Last year he won his accolade for National Treasure, a series about historic sex abuse, and now he returns with Kiri, a story about transracial adoption.

We follow Miriam, an experienced social worker who is caught up in a police investigation when Kiri, a nine-year-old girl, goes missing on a supervised visit.

The four-part drama comes to Channel 4 in January 2018. Meet the cast, led by Sarah Lancashire, below…

Sarah Lancashire as Miriam Grayson

Miriam is an experienced, no-nonsense social worker who loves her job – but has a maverick approach to protecting the children in her care. She never goes anywhere without her faithful dog.

Where do I recognise Sarah Lancashire from?

Lancashire is one of the most popular actresses in the country, having won BAFTAs for her performances in both Happy Valley and The Last Tango in Halifax. She has also starred in The Paradise, Lark Rise to Candleford, All the Small Things, Coronation Street and many, many more.

Lucian Msamati as Tobi Akindele

Tobi is Kiri’s birth grandfather. He struggles when both his race and his dysfunctional relationship with his son, the prime suspect in Kiri’s murder, come under the media’s spotlight.

Where do I recognise Lucian Msamati from?

You might have seen Msamati in Luther alongside Idris Elba. He was also in Taboo earlier this year and played Salladhor Saan in Game of Thrones.

Lia Williams as Alice

Kiri’s white foster mother, Alice, is fiercely intelligent yet troubled. Her marriage is stale and her relationship with her son Simon is loving but strained.

Where do I recognise Lia Williams from?

Most recently seen in Netflix’s The Crown as Wallis Simpson, Williams has also starred in the JK Rowing adaptation, Strike, as well as The Missing and Doc Martin.