How to vote in Celebrity Big Brother 2018

How do you vote in Celebrity Big Brother 2018?

There are two ways you can make your vote known: by phone or by mobile.

By phone

You can ring to register your vote – simply dial 090 20 44 24 followed by the two digits that correspondent to your housemate of choice…

India Willoughby: 07

Jonny Mitchell: 10

By mobile

You can text your vote to 6 44 24, followed by the two digits that correspond to your chosen housemate (see above).

Is it vote to save or vote to evict?

For the first elimination, you are voting for the housemate that you want to save.

When does the Celebrity Big Brother vote close?

The vote will close during this week’s eviction episode which airs between 9pm and 10pm and then 10.35pm to 11.05pm on Friday 12th January.

How much does a vote cost?

Calls to the vote numbers prefixed with ‘09’ cost 50p plus your Network Access Charge and calls from mobiles to the 7 digit mobile short code prefixed with ‘64’ will cost 50p from any UK mobile (excluding the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man). 15p from each paid vote goes to Make-A-Wish UK. and you must ask the bill payer’s permission before you vote.

