Who are the guest stars in Death in Paradise series 7? Meet the actors and their characters

The new series of Death in Paradise has a line-up of guest stars as glittering as the Caribbean Sea, and episode two is no exception – with Charlotte Beaumont, Mark Benton and Nigel Planer helping to tell the story of a high-stakes murder at the poker table.

“We have amazing guest stars in this series,” Ardal O’Hanlon says. “Some of my own personal heroes. People from famous sitcoms of the past, household names from movies that are beloved by all, some really brilliant theatrical actors, some really brilliant young actors that will be familiar – it’s just an amazing selection of people.”

Episode two

In the second episode of Death in Paradise series seven, we see what happens when a poker game goes wrong.

Les Doyle – Mark Benton

Who does he play? Jovial Les Doyle runs an international poker tournament and is in Saint Marie to oversee the final, with a prize of 3 million.

Where have i seen him before? Mark Benton is the kind of TV actor who has been in everything. He rarely plays the lead, but perhaps you’ve seen him in The Halcyon, Shakespeare & Hathaway, or Waterloo Road. He was in Land Girls and Scoop, and played Eddie in old favourite Early Doors. Oh, and he made it to week ten of Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 with his impressive enthusiasm on the dance floor.

Eugene Sutton – Nigel Planer

Who does he play? Eugene Sutton is a former academic who has turned his hand to poker with great success. He is keen to promote his book about poker and will always be on hand to sign a copy or run a masterclass.

Where have i seen him before? Nigel Planer first rose to fame in cult BBC comedy The Young Ones in the 1980s. More recently he’s been in Episodes (as Sanford Shamiro) and starred in West End musicals including Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Hairspray.

Bobby Rodrigues – Nigel Whitmey

Who does he play? Bobby Rodrigues is favourite to win at the poker tournament – until he drops down dead.

Where have i seen him before? British-Canadian actor Nigel Whitmey’s voice may be more familiar than his face: he provides the voice for Moose Roberts in Fireman Sam, and he can also be heard in Battlefield 1, Need for Speed Payback, and Alien: Isolation. Recently he appeared as the Canadian PM Robert Bowman in London Has Fallen.

Melanie Devaux – Zoe Telford

Who does she play? Melanie only joined the professional poker circuit a couple of years ago, when she met and married Bobby Rodrigues. She is nervous about the game.

Where have i seen her before? Zoe Telford’s recent roles include Clare Haber in Genius, Bella Cross in Unforgotten, and DCI Jane De Freitas in Silent Witness. She played Michelle in Love & Marriage, and Claire Sutton in Yes, Prime Minister.

Ray Campbell – Theo Barklem-Biggs

Who does he play? Ray Campbell is second favourite to win. He can be rude and snarky, and the other players roll their eyes at his “sponsorship” deals and branded clothing.

Where have i seen him before? Theo Barklem-Biggs played Ryan in Kingsman: The Secret Service, and dedicated EastEnders fans will recognise him as Mitch Gannon. The actor also appeared as Jake Milner in Silk and Pete “Budgie” Griffiths in Tatau.

Adelaide Scott – Charlotte Beaumont

Who does she play? Adelaide Scott is the dealer for the poker game.

Where have i seen her before? It’s Chloe Latimer from Broadchurch! Charlotte Beaumont has also appeared in Waterloo Road and EastEnders.