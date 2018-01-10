Channel 4 News interview interrupted by couple arguing

The young man and woman were too engrossed in their domestic to notice they were on national TV

Viewers were treated to a bit of added drama on Channel 4 News on Tuesday night when an arguing couple ended up on camera during a live interview with Daily Mail journalist Andrew Pierce.

Pierce, who was talking to host Cathy Newman outside the newspaper’s offices in Kensington, had to apologise to viewers after a young man and woman, who seemed to be in the midst of an amber level domestic, appeared over his shoulder, shouting abuse at one another.

“I’m terribly sorry about the distraction behind, can’t really help that one,” he said.

Check out a clip of the disturbance below.

When you have a domestic live on the @Channel4News 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VHUiFObkl3 — Jack Kavanagh ⚒️ (@JackKavanagh) January 9, 2018

After the segment had finished, Newman said: “I would like to apologise to viewers who might have picked up some bad language in the background, not from our guests but from the passing brawl going on.”

Her in-studio guest, journalist Dawn Foster, seemed rather amused by the whole thing, laughing as the couple moved into Pierce’s shot.

Channel 4 viewers were similarly entertained:

The domestic going on behind the interviewee … brilliant #channel4news #dailymail — My6percent (@My6Percent) January 9, 2018

Hahahahah hahahahaha hahahahaha just seen some couple argue in the background of a live @Channel4News broadcast. Fantastic 😂😂😂 #channel4news — Courtney Kayes (@__kort) January 9, 2018

A couple just strolled past an interview on Channel 4 News, having an argument t in the middle of the street 😂 — Elizabeth (@passingtrain) January 9, 2018