Celebrity Big Brother’s Courtney Act explains everything you need to know about gender identity in less than two minutes

Shane Lynch, Ginuwine and John Barnes were all ears as Courtney gave the boys a lesson in gender

Courtney Act gave an impromptu #AMA session in the Celebrity Big Brother bathroom on Tuesday’s show as she addressed some of the housemates’ queries over gender.

Advertisement

Shane Lynch, Ginuwine and John Barnes were Courtney’s eager students as she explained gender issues to the trio, who sat engrossed on a nearby sofa as Shane Jenek transformed into Courtney.

Former Boyzone star Shane Lynch kicked things off by asking whether India Willoughby was “scared” of Courtney – after the transgender journalist claimed that she had a “phobia” of drag queens.

However Courtney said the pair “had a talk” as she had felt India was “uncomfortable” when she first entered the house.

“But also,” Courtney continued. “I think the thing that she struggles with a little bit is that someone might see me and see her and think that we’re the same thing.”

She then explained to Shane L why India wouldn’t have been classed as a drag queen before she had gender reassignment surgery, and also revealed to the boys where she saw him/herself on the spectrum of gender.

During Tuesday night’s episode the housemates had to do face-to-face live nominations for Friday’s first eviction. The two housemates with the most votes were Jonny Mitchell and India. One of them will leave the house at the end of the week.

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother airs 9pm on Channel 5