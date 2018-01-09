Ivanka Trump praised Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech and now everyone is confused

Did she... did she hear Oprah's speech? Did she get that a ton of it was about her dad Donald Trump?

Ever since Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, we wake up in Britain to puzzle over what strange things our American cousins have been doing overnight.

The latest development: Trump’s daughter Ivanka is now apparently a cheerleader for Oprah Winfield’s anti-sexual harassment message – and Oprah might run for President herself. Likely as a Democrat. It’s a lot to take in.

If you are struggling to get your head around this, you’re not the only one.

The tweet came after Oprah’s inspiring speech at the Golden Globe Awards, as she accepted the Cecil B de Mille award. The chat show host talked powerfully about the moments that had inspired her as a little girl before tackling racism, sexism, the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal and the wider implications for ordinary women. She paid tribute to the press and the importance of press freedom as it faced new pressures from the President.

As she received a standing ovation, she made a rousing call about sexual harassment and abuse: “Time’s Up!”

The speech struck a chord, and now people are seriously considering Oprah Winfrey 2020 as a viable presidential campaign.

So what’s Ivanka Trump up to? Is she tone-deaf? Suffering from memory loss? Let’s not forget, her father Donald Trump was infamously caught on tape bragging about sexual assault (“grab them by the pussy”) and has been accused of rape and harassment by multiple women. Yet Ivanka remains her father’s biggest supporter and is somehow a part of the Trump administration.

Despite all this, she praised Oprah’s message and echoed: “Let’s all come together, women and men, and say Time’s Up.”

That’ll be why Chrissy Teigen tweeted:

ew go away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2018

It seems someone needs to have a word with Ivanka.

Who is going to tell her https://t.co/ptGRG5HiYH — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 9, 2018

Honestly Ivanka, it took a staggering level of heinous idiocy for you to post this tweet. — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) January 9, 2018

If that inspired you then you should also check out what your dad said on a bus in 2005. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 9, 2018

Ivanka Trump passionately campaigned for a man who had been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women and did so *after* the release of the Access Hollywood tape, but good news everyone, she knows how to use a hashtag. pic.twitter.com/EELaMghUH9 — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) January 9, 2018

Is she confused by Oprah’s message? Or is she secretly a Democrat who hates her father? So many questions.

Did Ivanka think Oprah was talking about someone else’s sexual predator father trying to stifle the free press or did she think Oprah was doing a monologue for a new OWN tv special? — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 9, 2018

BREAKING: Ivanka admits: ‘Yeah, I’m kinda, like, a Democrat. But don’t tell dad." https://t.co/c5T7Wf6Fgt — Chris Matyszczyk (@ChrisMatyszczyk) January 9, 2018

And here’s a suggestion she might want to look at…

Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018