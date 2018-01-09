Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
John Barnes sings, dances and raps as he performs World In Motion on Celebrity Big Brother

John Barnes sings, dances and raps as he performs World In Motion on Celebrity Big Brother

"Arrivederci, it's one on one..."

John Barnes rapping on Celebrity Big Brother

Yes, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: the moment when John Barnes gets on stage for the Celebrity Big Brother talent show and performs – what else? – New Order’s 1990 England footie Anthem World In Motion.

Advertisement

He sings, he dances, he does keepie-uppies and – of course – he raps.

Altogether now: “You’ve got to hold or give and do it at the right time…”

EN-GER-LAND!

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother is tonight at 9pm on Channel 5 and will feature the first live eviction of the series

Tags

All about Celebrity Big Brother

Ginuwine and Ashley on Celebrity Big Brother 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Celebrity Big Brother Andrew Brady India Willoughby

Celebrity Big Brother: Are you Team Andrew or Team India?

Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5 email, SL

Who is going into the Celebrity Big Brother house?

(BBC, TL)

Apprentice star Andrew Brady looks phenomenal after a drag makeover by Shane Jenek on Celebrity Big Brother

John Barnes

Who is John Barnes? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant profile

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more