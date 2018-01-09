John Barnes sings, dances and raps as he performs World In Motion on Celebrity Big Brother

"Arrivederci, it's one on one..."

Yes, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: the moment when John Barnes gets on stage for the Celebrity Big Brother talent show and performs – what else? – New Order’s 1990 England footie Anthem World In Motion.

He sings, he dances, he does keepie-uppies and – of course – he raps.

Altogether now: “You’ve got to hold or give and do it at the right time…”

EN-GER-LAND!

Celebrity Big Brother is tonight at 9pm on Channel 5 and will feature the first live eviction of the series