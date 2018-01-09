Who is Courtney Act? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant profile

The RuPaul's Drag Race star is the latest addition to the Celebrity Big Brother House

Celebrity Big Brother 2017 contestants: Courtney Act

Best known for: Being the runner-up in season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bio: Australian drag queen Courtney Act shot to international fame when she finished in second place on season six of smash hit Reality TV series RuPaul’s Drag Race.

When not in drag Courtney (whose birth name is Shane Janek) identifies as gender fluid and prefers to use they/them pronouns.

As Courtney she’s also teamed up with fellow Drag Race alumni Willam Belli and Alaska Thunderf*** to form super group AAA and has a successful YouTube channel, too.

They saw in 2018 with a performance at G-A-Y in London on New Year’s Eve.

Australian news website Junkee snapped up Act to serve as a foreign correspondent. She covered the 2016 US Presidential election, attending political rallies for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. She also marched in – and reported on – the 2017 Women’s March.

Oh, and she also finished 13th in the first series of Australian Idol in 2003.