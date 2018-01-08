Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who left Dancing on Ice? Full list of eliminated celebrities and professional skaters

Who left Dancing on Ice? Full list of eliminated celebrities and professional skaters

There can only be one champion, and here we keep track of all the celebrities who have been voted off Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice (ITV, EH)

Twelve celebrities started their Dancing on Ice journey, but there will only be one winner.

Advertisement

There are ten whole weeks of ice action ahead, and one by one the celebrities will be whittled down.

Their scores from judges Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be combined with the viewers’ votes and the two stars who rank at the bottom will compete in the skate-off, with one celebrity each Sunday having to go home.

Here’s everyone who’s so far been voted off Dancing on Ice:

Week 1: TBC

Candice Brown on Dancing on Ice 2018
Candice Brown on Dancing on Ice 2018 (ITV Pictures)

With the celebrities split over two weeks, former Bake Off winner Candice Brown was the first star to land in the skate off alongside her professional partner Matt Evers after the judges’ scores and viewers’ votes were combined.

On Sunday 14th January she will be joined by the skater who scores the lowest that evening.

Good Morning Britain’s Alex Beresford, rugby star Max Evans, TV presenter Donna Air, singer Lemar, Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent and 80s icon Cheryl Baker will all be skating, and one of them will have to compete against Candice for survival.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV

Tags

All about Dancing on Ice

Max Evans on Dancing on Ice 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dancing on Ice (ITV, EH)

Who’s the first celebrity to face Dancing on Ice’s skate off?

Candice Brown

Who is Candice Brown? Dancing On Ice 2018 contestant profile

Dancing on Ice ITV reaction

Viewers aren’t convinced by the Dancing on Ice reboot – but they definitely know who they want to leave the show first

Dancing on Ice Jake Quickenden

Bringing Dancing on Ice back might be lazy and cheap – but who cares when it’s so unashamedly entertaining?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more