What did you think of Next of Kin?

Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) and Jack Davenport (This Life/ Coupling) have returned to our TV screens in a new ITV thriller about a couple who find themselves in an impossible situation.

Panjabi plays Mona, a London GP whose brother (Navin Chowdhry) runs a clinic in Pakistan. While en route to catch a flight back to London, he is abducted, and before long Mona and her husband (Davenport) fear for his safety. That’s not the only storm in their lives, though: Mona’s nephew is missing from college, and a terrorist bomb has increased tensions in London.

Next of Kin continues on ITV on Monday nights