Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What did you think of Next of Kin?

What did you think of Next of Kin?

Was it a hit? Or a miss? And will you be tuning in again? We want YOU to review the new ITV thriller

MAMMOTH SCREEN FOR ITV NEXT OF KIN on ITV1 Pictured: JACK DAVENPORT as Guy Harcourt and ARCHIE PSNJSBI as Mona Shirani Episode 2 This photograph is (C) iTV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044

Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) and Jack Davenport (This Life/ Coupling) have returned to our TV screens in a new ITV thriller about a couple who find themselves in an impossible situation.

Advertisement

Panjabi plays Mona, a London GP whose brother (Navin Chowdhry) runs a clinic in Pakistan. While en route to catch a flight back to London, he is abducted, and before long Mona and her husband (Davenport) fear for his safety. That’s not the only storm in their lives, though: Mona’s nephew is missing from college, and a terrorist bomb has increased tensions in London.

We want to know what YOU thought of the new ITV thriller. Did you love it? Or loathe it? Will you be tuning in again next week? Now’s your chance to have your say – it couldn’t be easier to share your review.

First things first, we want to know if you enjoyed the first episode.

And if you did enjoy the first offering – or are as yet undecided – will you be tuning in next week?

Finally, we want you to tell us why you liked or disliked Next of Kin.

All you have to do is type your review in the box below and be sure to leave your name because the very best comments will appear on RadioTimes.com

Advertisement

Next of Kin continues on ITV on Monday nights

Tags

All about Next of Kin

MAMMOTH SCREEN FOR ITV NEXT OF KIN on ITV1 Pictured: JACK DAVENPORT as Guy Harcourt and ARCHIE PSNJSBI as Mona Shirani Episode 2 This photograph is (C) iTV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Next of Kin

Meet the cast of ITV’s Next of Kin

133685.0a337429-8db3-46fc-b45f-c4320fefd5e3

Archie Panjabi and Jack Davenport to star in new ITV thriller Next of Kin

McMafia (BBC, EH)

James Norton on McMafia, death threats and acting with his dad

Olly Murs (Getty,mh)

Why the Oxford Street fiasco shows the importance of good journalism

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more