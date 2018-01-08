Here’s the hilarious Dancing on Ice fall you DIDN’T see on the show last night

Max Evans took a tumble just before the show went live

Think all the new Dancing on Ice celebrities made it through the first show without any slip-ups? Think again.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice presenters Phillip Scofield and Holly Willoughby shared an unbroadcast clip of contestant Max Evans tripping over a rogue bit of carpet on ITV’s This Morning.

The incident occurred while the hosts were filming a promo for next week’s episode before the show went live. As Holly and Phil weren’t wearing skates, a sneaky white carpet was laid out in the middle of the rink to help them to stand in the centre of the rink so majestically.

“To all the skaters, I said, ‘Be careful, be careful, there’s carpet behind here,'” Scofield said. “And I’m telling the audience, ‘Nobody can skate over carpet, not even the pros. It just doesn’t work.’ Did everybody listen? Max? No they didn’t.”

The show then cut to the clip, which shows the rugby union player belly flopping in the middle of the rink. Thankfully, he got back up uninjured seconds later.

Let’s see the moment… again and again. Check out the clip and action replays below.

Max Evans was not on the roster to dance in Sunday night’s opening show, but he is set to perform next Sunday. Let’s hope he’s recovered from the embarrassment by then.

Advertisement

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV on Sunday evening