Viewers aren’t convinced by the Dancing on Ice reboot – but they definitely know who they want to leave the show first

The Sunday night skating series split the audience down the middle on all but one thing - who deserved to go home

Dancing on Ice returned to ITV after a four-year break this weekend – but viewers weren’t exactly convinced by the show’s first episode.

The rebooted series saw former coaches Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean taking a break from the ice to sit on the judging panel, alongside the show’s resident ‘Mr Nasty’ Jason Gardiner and newcomer Ashley Banjo.

Some fans were thrilled to see the pair on the panel.

I could burst with happiness at Jane & Christopher being back on screen together ALONE, never mind linking & holding hands & being epic judges! Love this show, great contestants!! @torvillanddean #torvillanddean #DancingOnIce @dancingonice @ITV — Tilly (@xNatalie_Hx) January 7, 2018

i miss torvill and dean doing the opening dance they are just brilliant but great as judges @torvillanddean #dancingonice — cassie ann armstrong (@cassieannarm) January 7, 2018

However, others weren’t sure they were best suited for their new roles, and lamented the fact that they weren’t out on the ice any more.

I’m really not liking torvill and dean as judges I wish they were back on the ice 😂 #dancingonice — Jade🦒💫 (@BellasNumptyx) January 7, 2018

So if Torvill and Dean are judges, does that mean we won’t see them skate together anymore? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/4aFxscykbT — ©️ (@MrsCeceElle) January 7, 2018

Some felt that the choreography – which Torvill and Dean were formerly in charge of – wasn’t quite the same either.

#DancingOnIce loved having @torvillanddean back on tv, but please god @ITV get them back at the helm where they belong!They should be skating & choreographing those pro routines! 🙏⛸ it's not the same without them! — Kirsty (@KirstyDOIFAN) January 7, 2018

Think the choreography is lacking. Maybe, Torvill/Dean not skating and not involved in the performances. It shows. Bin the voice over guy too. This isn't Darts. #DancingOnIce — StraightSenseTalking (@Music751) January 7, 2018

Judge Jason Gardiner caused controversy with his week one comments too. “I started to watch and that terrible and nasty Jason was so unnecessarily rude to ‘Sean’ [Antony Cotton] that I turned off immediately. I tried for 5 mins later but there he was again,” wrote Frances Green on Facebook.

Dancing on Ice is back after a four-year break – are you happy to see the celebs skating on a Sunday night again?Cast your vote and have your say! Posted by Radio Times on Sunday, January 7, 2018

And fans weren’t convinced by new commentator Matt Chapman. The ITV racing star took over from the original voice of Dancing on Ice, journalist and commentator Tony Gubba, who passed away in 2013.

Is the commentator a bingo caller that’s walked into the wrong hall? #DancingOnIce — Vernon Thomas (@Vernon_Thomas) January 7, 2018

Bring back the original voiceover #DancingOnIce — 🐝 Mike 🐝. #cbb TONIGHT (@mikepriestley13) January 7, 2018

That’s not to say the show didn’t have fans, though. 55% of RadioTimes.com readers polled said they were happy to have the series back on their TV screens.

“I’m enjoying it,” wrote Caroline Shepherdson on Facebook. “Takes a bit of getting into, like every other show, but looking forward to the next 10 weeks.”

“They replaced it with a load of rubbish when they axed it, so its nice to see something actually decent on ITV during a Sunday night again,” said Sean Bassett.

Janet Shaw was full of admiration for the new skaters. “I used to skate and believe me Dancing On Ice is a hundred times more difficult than that Strictly show,” she commented.

don’t understand why they cancelled #DancingOnIce in the first place, it’s great programme. love that show, love torvill and dean. very glad jason gardiner is still judging, i remember when he was bald lmao — j-daw (@jasminedawess) January 7, 2018

And they were pleasantly surprised by Love Island star Kem Cetinay’s debut performance.

Feel like everyone thought @KemCetinay would be like bambi on ice but he actually killed it 😫🙌🏼🤣 #dancingonice — Chanélle McCleary (@MissMcCleary) January 7, 2018

However, 45% weren’t convinced at all and said the skating series should have been left ‘on ice’.

#DancingOnIce is not doing it for me this year! Too many breaks, too panto, too cheesy, and where did they find the irritating commentator! — Darren Old (@Darrenold77) January 7, 2018

Well I was briefly pleased to see #DancingOnIce back. Didn't last long. 2 hours for 6 dancers. Horrendous voiceover guy. Awful backstage "action." Torville & Dean judges with little to say. Shan't be tuning in again. — Gill (@ellie99) January 8, 2018

I have to say I was so looking forward to this but it was absolutely awful! Concept all wrong, torvill and dean to good to be JUST judges! Screens round ice showing graphics takes away from dancing. Not sure I will be watching again! #DancingOnIce — Sue Jeffries (@SusieJ7567) January 7, 2018

And they were gutted not to see a certain face on the judging panel.

Karen Barber needs to come back and put Jason Gardener back in his place. #DancingOnIce. #DOI. pic.twitter.com/IBp2GEYu6b — Jamie (@jmehough) January 7, 2018

There was ONE thing the majority seemed to agree on though – Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Waring was RadioTimes.com readers’ top pick to leave the competition after week one. She proved the least popular among readers, 26% of whom voted to send her home.

However, Waring and her partner Sylvain Longchambon narrowly avoided an early exit, with Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown (who was RadioTimes.com readers’ second choice to send home) selected to face the first skate off of the series next Sunday night.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV on Sunday evening