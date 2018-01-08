Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
This is when the first Celebrity Big Brother 2018 eviction is happening

This is when the first Celebrity Big Brother 2018 eviction is happening

Five of the celebs have already won immunity, but who will be the first to leave Channel 5's Big Brother house?

India Willoughby on Celebrity Big Brother 2018

Celebrity Big Brother has confirmed that the first eviction will take place on Friday 12th January.

Advertisement

The first celebrity will be leaving the house ten days after the series launched with an all-female line-up to celebrate the centenary of women’s suffrage, with celebrities including journalist Rachel Johnson and former Made in Chelsea star Ashley James.

Eight men, including former footballer John Barnes and Boyzone’s Shane Lynch, entered the house just three days later.

Celebrity Big Brother 2018
Celebrity Big Brother 2018 (Channel 5)

A series of tasks and games that challenged perceptions of gender had Ann Widdecombe changing a tyre and The Apprentice’s Andrew Brady being subjected to a device that simulated giving birth. The celebs who came through these challenges would be granted immunity in the first round of evictions.

Who has immunity from the first eviction?

Five of the celebrities are immune from being voted out of the house so far. They are:

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother airs daily at 9pm on Channel 5

Tags

All about Celebrity Big Brother

India Willoughby on Celebrity Big Brother 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

The celebrities you might not know are Doctor Who fans

Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5 email, SL

Who is going into the Celebrity Big Brother house?

96651

Can you name the Celebrity Big Brother 2016 housemate?

Ann Widdecombe, Getty, SL

Ann Widdecombe says she would “prefer a few men” in the all-female Celebrity Big Brother house

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more