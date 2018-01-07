Who should leave Dancing on Ice after week one?

The first six celebrities have sliced up the ice, but who deserves to be frozen out of the competition?

Sunday night sensation Dancing on Ice has returned to our TV screens for a tenth series after a four year hiatus.

The first six celebrities took to the ice on Sunday night with their professional partners in the hopes of impressing judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Jason Gardiner. Their scores will be combined with the viewers’ votes to decide who will have to face the dreaded skate off next Sunday.

Nobody is going home just yet – the couple with the lowest number of combined votes (judges’ scores + viewer votes) from this Sunday night’s show will go head-to-head with the couple with lowest number of combined votes from next Sunday’s show (when the remaining 6 contestants will compete)

But who do YOU think deserves to be booted out of the competition after the first batch of performances? Kem Cetinay? Jake Quickenden? Antony Cotton? Candice Brown? Perri Shakes-Drayton? Or Stephanie Waring?

Cast your vote and have your say.