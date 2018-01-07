Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Stephanie Waring completes the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2018

Stephanie Waring completes the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2018

The actress is best known as Cindy Cunningham in Hollyoaks

Stephanie Waring in Dancing on Ice 2018

Soap actress Stephanie Waring is best known as Cindy Cunningham in Hollyoaks, a character she first took on in 1996. She has also played roles in Coronation Street, Holby City and Doctors.

Advertisement

“It’s quite a daunting challenge,” Waring told BUILD in London after meeting her professional partner and getting out on the ice for the first time.

“The first day was pretty tough. I thought I’d be better than I was. I fell over once. It’s very technical; it’s the way you hold yourself, the positioning of your feet. Balancing is the hardest thing to do. I thought ‘well I can do yoga, I can obviously skate on ice…’ no Steph you can’t!”

Dancing on Ice is returning to ITV early after a three-year hiatus: the show was last on the air in 2014. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be hosting after fronting DOI for six years between 2006 and 2011.

Advertisement

Dancing On Ice is on Sunday nights on ITV from 7th January

Tags

All about Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice 2018: Everything you need to know, from who the judges are to all the celebrity rumours

Dancing on Ice (ITV, EH)

Bake Off winner Candice Brown, reality star Jake Quickenden and rugby player Max Evans confirmed for Dancing On Ice

imagenotavailable1

Dancing on Ice 2014: Two celebrity skaters will leave in the first week

rzxtcyvuybinok

Holly and Phil reunite with Torvill and Dean as Dancing On Ice returns in 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more