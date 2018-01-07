Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
New look at Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who costume

New look at Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who costume

New pictures have emerged of the eagerly-anticipated new Time Lord - and she's looking a LITTLE different this time...

Jodie Whittaker on the cover of Doctor Who Magazine

A few months ago, the first look at Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who costume was revealed and it’s fair to say there was a lot to digest in it.

Advertisement

But it wasn’t until later that we learned one crucial detail wasn’t as it seemed, with the new Thirteenth Doctor’s coat actually a shade of light blue rather than the brown or beige it appears in the official photo.

Now, a new photos of the current Time Lord’s outfit have emerged on Twitter as part of an upcoming feature in the official Doctor Magazine that show Whittaker in all her glory – and as rumoured, her coat IS blue after all.

Apart from that, there’ not much to glean from these photos, but it’s another step forward in the exciting march towards Whittaker’s first Doctor Who series this autumn. We can hardly wait to see her in action.

Advertisement

Doctor Who Magazine’s latest issue will be on sale from Thursday 11th January, and will include interviews with Jodie Whittaker and new showrunner Chris Chibnall

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker on the cover of Doctor Who Magazine
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Doctor Who

Every Doctor in Doctor Who – ranked

Jodie Foster (Getty, EH)

Jodie Foster: “My greatest strength is what’s in my head”

Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat (BBC, BD)

Doctor Who and Sherlock forced Steven Moffat to cancel a new comedy series

Alex Kingston as River Song in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who’s River Song was actually named after a rude word

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more