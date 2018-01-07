New look at Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who costume

New pictures have emerged of the eagerly-anticipated new Time Lord - and she's looking a LITTLE different this time...

A few months ago, the first look at Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who costume was revealed and it’s fair to say there was a lot to digest in it.

But it wasn’t until later that we learned one crucial detail wasn’t as it seemed, with the new Thirteenth Doctor’s coat actually a shade of light blue rather than the brown or beige it appears in the official photo.

Now, a new photos of the current Time Lord’s outfit have emerged on Twitter as part of an upcoming feature in the official Doctor Magazine that show Whittaker in all her glory – and as rumoured, her coat IS blue after all.

Jodie Whittaker is the Doctor! The next issue of DWM will be out on Thursday 11 January. pic.twitter.com/CkOON5EdAG — Doctor Who Magazine (@DWMtweets) January 7, 2018

Someone DMed me this. It seems someone got an advance copy of DWM #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/DPPoorUUtB — Girly Letters (@GirlyLetters) January 7, 2018

Apart from that, there’ not much to glean from these photos, but it’s another step forward in the exciting march towards Whittaker’s first Doctor Who series this autumn. We can hardly wait to see her in action.

Doctor Who Magazine’s latest issue will be on sale from Thursday 11th January, and will include interviews with Jodie Whittaker and new showrunner Chris Chibnall