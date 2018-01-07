Love Island’s Kem Cetinay joins Dancing on Ice 2018 line-up

But can he rap and skate at the same time?

Love Island star Kem Cetinay, 21, is swapping his flip-flops for ice skates as Dancing On Ice returns to ITV.

Advertisement

Kem won this year’s series of sun-soaked ITV2 reality show Love Island with now ex-girlfriend Amber Davies but was just as well known for his bromance with fellow islander Chris Hughes.

The pair went on to release a grime single based on their Island banter…

…and even landed their own ITV2 spin-off show, Straight Outta Love Island.

After being unveiled by Dancing On Ice, Kem said: “I still can’t believe I’m going to be on Dancing on Ice! Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be strapping on a pair of skates and dancing in some lycra. Anyone who knows me will know how competitive I am, so I’m going to work very hard to stay on my feet! I can’t wait to get my skates on.”

He’ll be joining 11 other celebs skating to impress the expert panel, consisting of skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, show favourite Jason Gardiner and Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be returning to host Dancing on Ice after fronting it for six years between 2006 and 2011. The show is back following a three-year hiatus: it was last on the air in 2014.

Advertisement

Dancing On Ice is on Sunday nights on ITV from 7th January