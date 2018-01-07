Hard Sun’s shock twists and turns excite and confuse viewers

The new BBC drama from the creator of Luther divides audiences

Last night saw the debut episode of new BBC drama Hard Sun, a story from Luther creator Neil Cross that follows a pair of detectives (Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn) as they discover the human race will go extinct in just five years.

And it’s fair to say that opinion online was slightly mixed, with many viewers initially caught off guard by the shocking scenes of violence that opened the episode (where Deyn’s DI Elaine Renko was stabbed and nearly burned to death in her kitchen).

“With scenes of violence from the start” 3 seconds in someone sticks a fork in someone’s face 👌 #HardSun #mykindofprogramme — Prowls (@haribolectah) January 6, 2018

That's the first time you can actually say 'don't stick a fork in it, she isn't done.' #HardSun — David Murphy (@D1Smurphy) January 6, 2018

Me during the first 3 minutes after sitting down with a hot chocolate to watch #HardSun 😭 pic.twitter.com/nvSMwIGozO — Scarlett Archer (@ScarlettArcher) January 6, 2018

Still, once the story proper began to unfold, things calmed down a bit – and then some viewers began to get VERY confused about what was going on as Renko and her new boss DCI Charlie Hicks (Sturgess) began investigating a murder and visiting secret lovers, while simultaneously trying to find out each others’ secret intentions.

I don’t really like dramas where you have no idea what’s going on in the first 15 minutes, but I’ll persist. #HardSun — Roz Laws (@rozlaws) January 6, 2018

Still, one of the episode’s biggest twists – that Elaine’s attacker at the beginning the episode was actually her SON – was much more popular with those who had managed to follow the story.

Me after finding out DI Elaine Renko son is one who tryed to kill her what the Hell 😱😱😱 #HardSun @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/3ntV9wg9eN — Ciaran (YouTuber) (@ComedianNotso) January 6, 2018

More twists and turns than a twisty turny thing #HardSun pic.twitter.com/bXGi99PWwx — Tony (@TonyVoller) January 6, 2018

So by the episode’s end, when Hicks and Renko had eluded shadowy government types and discovered the apocalypse was imminent, what was the verdict? To some viewers, the story was just too clichéd, while others didn’t enjoy it for other reasons.

Dodgy cop (having affair) ✔️

Tortured genius cop (w/ secret) ✔️

Photo/post-it mood board ✔️

Moodily lit office ✔️

Computer hacker patsy ✔️

Hacker is loner w/ aspergers ✔️✔️

Aimless mention of GCHQ (as boogeymen) ✔️#HardSun — Nick Selby (@Nick_Selby1) January 6, 2018

Waiting for #hardsun to live up the bbc announcer’s claim that it’s ‘like nothing you’ve ever seen before’ …so far it’s everything we’ve seen before?! #callofduty #silentwitness #luther etc — Munglejerry 🎄 (@Mungle) January 6, 2018

It goes from bad to worse. Give me line of duty any day #HardSun — Daniel Jenkins (@DanielHJenkins) January 6, 2018

Well this #hardsun after the hype is a bag of shite. Poor acting and crap plot all rolled into one. Main characters are terrible. A — Garzinio (@garzinio) January 6, 2018

About as tense as the Magic Roundabout but not as realistic. #HardSun — Steve Cooper (@scoom90) January 6, 2018

So this new #HardSun is a "pre-apocalypse detective drama"? Well, so is Midsomer Murders, technically. They just contemplate it less. — Derooftrouser (@Derooftrouser) January 7, 2018

However, many others absolutely loved it, and couldn’t wait for the next episode.

Hard Sun is insane and crazy in all the right ways. This is A M A Z I N G. I wish this was on every Saturday for the next year #HardSun — Josh Boffin (@iamjoshboffin) January 6, 2018

Yes @BBCOne!!!! #HardSun my absolute cup of tea! It's that good, I was laying in bed watching and I've now Sat on the end of the bed I'm that gripped!!! — Abi Fowler (@AbiFowler) January 6, 2018

@BBCOne Fanatstic Fantastic first episode hooked from start till finish can't wait to watch the rest of the series #HardSun #GrippingStuff — keegan (@KeeganNufc09) January 6, 2018

Wow people are so quick to just condemn a show half way through the first episode without even giving it time to introduce the characters, set up the story and bed in a little. At least watch the first epi through #HardSun — Sian Rodgers (@sianrodgers) January 6, 2018

#HardSun

Fantastic new drama, can’t wait for next episode,👌☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞 — Jazzy🐾🇬🇧🔱 (@unicorns88_jazz) January 7, 2018

Loving #HardSun i am excited for next weeks episode i am hooked already @hardsuntv pic.twitter.com/aswksyttDo — Chloe Stothers (@CSRizzoli23) January 6, 2018

(Side note: Chris Pratt seems to be the go-to gif reaction man these days, eh?)

For now, it’s fair to say that Hard Sun is an acquired taste – but for those who love it there’s good news, as the whole series is now available to watch on the BBC iPlayer website. A fact that SOME fans have been quick to pick up on…

just starting the second episode of #HardSun already one of the most interesting dramas i've seen in a long time! — Lu (@awinternumber) January 7, 2018

Started watching it and got so absorbed in it,up to part 4 😀 #HardSun — Steve (@Stephen63277973) January 7, 2018

I really enjoyed Hard Sun last night. So much so, I popped straight over to iPlayer and watched the second episode early. It’s great to see another fantastic drama on Saturday night, rather than more reality TV stuff. #HardSun @BBCOne @hardsuntv — Sean O'Sullivan (@seanosullivanuk) January 7, 2018

Oh #HardSun grips like a vice. Just watched ep 2 on @BBCiPlayer! That’s my Sunday sorted! And as always, @mrjimsturgess is easy on the eye and worth a viewing 🙂 — Rob (@robertcarrick27) January 7, 2018

Anyone else tempted to binge watch the rest of #HardSun seems as it’s ALL on @BBCiPlayer?! 🤔🤔 — BECCA (@fashiontrain) January 6, 2018

I’m on episode 4 of #HardSun and I need to stop after this one because it’s actually getting really scary and I won’t sleep. I am a child. — Scarlett Archer (@ScarlettArcher) January 7, 2018

Sounds like it might be worth giving a few more episodes a watch before we all make our final decision.

Hard Sun continues on BBC1 next Saturday, and all episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now