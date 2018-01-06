Who is India Willoughby? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant profile

Everything you need to know about the UK's first transgender newsreader

Name: India Willoughby

Advertisement

Age: 51

Twitter: @IndiaWilloughby

Best known for: being the UK’s first transgender newsreader

Bio: Born Jonathan, India started out presenting the news for the northeast and Cumbria on ITV Border. In 2010, she quit her regional job to undergo a full gender transition.

She told the Borders Telegraph: “Being trans was something I struggled with for many years, and caused me a lot of stress. For five years I led a secret double life, flip-flopping between male and female in two different cities. My family and friends completely oblivious to my alternate worlds.”

After quitting her job, India then worked at a PR firm in Newcastle, spending weekends living as a man and weekdays as a woman. After finally telling her family about her double life, she started live full time as India.

Since then, she’s spoken about her gender reassignment, most memorably on Loose Women in October 2016.

Advertisement

India has returned to the Border and Tyne Tees ITV reporting team and is currently penning her first novel.