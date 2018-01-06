Everything you need to know about the return of The Voice, featuring new coach Olly Murs

The Voice UK returns to our screens this Saturday night with the first round of blind auditions. Here’s how to watch it, what to expect and who is coaching this series…

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The new series of The Voice UK begins on Saturday 6th January at 8pm on ITV.

What can we expect?

The big news for series seven is that former X Factor runner-up/Twitter’s resident terrorism correspondent Olly Murs replaces Gavin Rossdale.

“Will they like me or not? I don’t know,” Murs said, referring to his fellow coaches rather than the viewers.

The rest of the programme is reassuringly familiar – Emma Willis (who’s said Olly is a “brilliant addition”) is returning as host, while the series kicks off with the blind auditions. This is arguably the most compelling round of the whole show, which sees singers vying for a spot on each of the artists’ teams as they’re judged purely on their vocal prowess.

Who are the judges?

The aforementioned Murs joins Voice veterans will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones, and American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, who impressed last year.

Is there a The Voice UK series 7 trailer?

Yep, check it out below.