Everything you need to know about the near-future thriller from the writer of Luther

Hard Sun is a new, apocalyptic crime drama on the BBC. Here’s how to watch it, what to expect and who’s in the cast…

What time is Hard Sun on TV?

Hard Sun begins on Saturday 6th January at 9:35pm on BBC1.

What can we expect?

Writer Neil Cross (of Luther fame) penned this drama. What starts as a hard-boiled cop show centred on a mismatched pair of London detectives opens up into something a lot broader when the Detectives Charlie Hicks and Elaine Renko – played by Agyness Deyn and Jim Sturgess – stumble on a terrifying secret the Government is covering up: in five years, the Earth will be destroyed by the Sun.

Not exactly your average police drama, then.

Who is in the cast?

Model and actress Agyness Deyn and Cloud Atlas star Jim Sturgess lead the drama, with support from Luther’s Nikki Amuka-Bird.

Is it violent?

In the latest issue of Radio Times, TV writer David Butcher warns: “the pre-title opening scene where Agyness Deyn’s character is attacked in her house is really nasty”. Perhaps not one for the faint of heart.

Is there a Hard Sun trailer?

Oh, yes…