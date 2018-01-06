Was Hard Sun’s first episode too violent?

The first instalment of the BBC's new apocalyptic drama featured a brutal attack scene – did you think it was too violent?

Hard Sun, the new cop series from Luther creator Neil Cross, has landed on our TV screens, giving us a weekly dose of pre-apocalyptic drama to, er, brighten up our Saturday nights.

Advertisement

The drama follows two police officers, Robert Hicks and Elaine Renko (Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn), who are trying to keep order in a society on the brink of chaos.

But before the opening credits had even rolled, we witnessed a savage attack on Deyn’s Renko. And the incident was swiftly followed by a body gruesomely impaled on a tree after falling to the ground from the top of a high-rise building.

Were the sequences a bit too gory? Cast your vote in our poll below and then let us know what you thought of the rest of the drama by leaving a review.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to include your name as the best submissions will be featured on RadioTimes.com!