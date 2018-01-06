Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Doctor Who and Sherlock forced Steven Moffat to cancel a new comedy series

Doctor Who and Sherlock forced Steven Moffat to cancel a new comedy series

New comedy Adam and Eve was all ready to go, until the screenwriter realised he had too much on his plate

Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat (BBC, BD)

TV fans around the world know screenwriter Steven Moffat for his work on Sherlock, Doctor Who and Coupling among many other series – but in another life, could we also have known him for hit comedy Adam and Eve?

Advertisement

That’s the question we’re asking ourselves this weekend anyway, after learning that the now ex-Doctor Who showrunner had to pre-emptively cancel one of his own TV shows thanks to his overwhelming Who and Sherlock workload.

“I haven’t talked about it much, [but] there was a show also in the mix called Adam and Eve which had been greenlit,” Moffat said during a special Doctor Who Fan Show interview on YouTube.

Apparently, the series would revolve around a boss and his PA who were long-term friends but never got together romantically – but when it came down to working out how he’d write all three shows, Moffat realised he’d bitten off more than he could chew.

“Sue [Vertue, TV producer and Moffat’s wife] had done a wall-planner of what it meant to write all three series, and I said, ‘I can’t – that’s just not possible,’” he said. “‘I can’t do all three of those. One of them has to go.’

“I had to be fully involved with all three of them, so I said, ‘I can’t do that’.”

Advertisement

So alas, Adam and Eve had to bite the dust – and given that Moffat is now busy working on a play and a new drama series about Dracula (with Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss), we’re guessing it won’t rise again any time soon. A sad casualty of all those great episodes of TV.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat (BBC, BD)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Alex Kingston as River Song in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who’s River Song was actually named after a rude word

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who

Everything we know about the next series of Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi, BBC Pictures, SL

“The jig is up”: designer of Doctor Who’s new ‘logo’ admits it’s a fake – after it goes viral

RadioTimes.com Readers Top TV Shows of 2017

Top 10 most talked about TV shows of 2017 revealed

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more